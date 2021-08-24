Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Trading Down 3.1% on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) were down 3.1% on Monday after UBS Group lowered their price target on the stock from $27.00 to $22.00. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Petco Health and Wellness traded as low as $20.87 and last traded at $20.87. Approximately 43,829 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,989,358 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.54.

WOOF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. assumed coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.07.

In related news, major shareholder Aggregator Lp Scooby sold 3,300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $76,428,000.00. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WOOF. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,473,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,311,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,376,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 54.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion and a PE ratio of 90.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Petco Health and Wellness’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

About Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF)

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

