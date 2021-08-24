Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Bought by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 18.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 289,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,574 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $11,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. TD Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 12.0% in the second quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management grew its holdings in Pfizer by 2.8% in the second quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 8,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in Pfizer by 1.1% in the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 22,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 2.6% in the second quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its holdings in Pfizer by 0.5% in the second quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 52,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.09% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.62.

PFE traded down $1.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.64. The company had a trading volume of 544,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,903,223. The company has a market cap of $272.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.36 and a 1-year high of $51.86.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 26.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.27%.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $80,226.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $107,150.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,889.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

