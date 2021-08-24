Phala.Network Price Hits $0.69 on Top Exchanges (PHA)

Phala.Network (CURRENCY:PHA) traded 52% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. During the last week, Phala.Network has traded 29.6% higher against the dollar. One Phala.Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.69 or 0.00001493 BTC on exchanges. Phala.Network has a market cap of $96.00 million and $168.67 million worth of Phala.Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.37 or 0.00054877 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003088 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00014780 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $380.74 or 0.00792449 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.39 or 0.00048690 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.25 or 0.00098333 BTC.

Phala.Network Profile

Phala.Network (CRYPTO:PHA) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2020. Phala.Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 138,793,466 coins. The official message board for Phala.Network is medium.com/phala-network . Phala.Network’s official website is phala.network . Phala.Network’s official Twitter account is @PhalaNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Phala.Network is designed to guarantee the reliable execution of smart contracts while keeping the data secretly. Confidential contracts run in miner nodes with Trusted Computing capable hardware, which guarantees the secrecy of the contract data. “

Phala.Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phala.Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phala.Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phala.Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

