Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) Shares Gap Down to $32.92

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $32.92, but opened at $32.22. Phathom Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $32.30, with a volume of 105 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PHAT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Phathom Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 5.34 and a quick ratio of 5.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.22 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.40.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.07. Analysts anticipate that Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 12,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.64, for a total value of $452,797.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 982,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,985,133.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Socks sold 26,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total value of $887,182.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 143,288 shares of company stock valued at $5,000,301. 39.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 44,801.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 26,433 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 148,450.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 5,938 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,674 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 14,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 841.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 80,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,721,000 after acquiring an additional 71,833 shares in the last quarter. 76.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Phathom Pharmaceuticals

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

