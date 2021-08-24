Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Community Bank N.A.

Community Bank N.A. lessened its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 867 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Equitable Trust Co. increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 12,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 9.8% in the second quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 5,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1,116.7% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.8% in the second quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 48,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the second quarter worth $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Philip Morris International news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $2,176,410.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

PM traded down $1.13 on Tuesday, reaching $99.72. The company had a trading volume of 8,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,457,047. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.93 and a 1 year high of $103.00. The company has a market cap of $155.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.51.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.13% and a negative return on equity of 91.56%. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, June 11th that permits the company to buyback $7.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.84%.

Several equities analysts have commented on PM shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays set a $98.59 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.47.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

