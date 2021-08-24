PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) & Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) Head-To-Head Analysis

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) and PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Horizon Technology Finance and PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Horizon Technology Finance 1 3 1 0 2.00 PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A

Horizon Technology Finance presently has a consensus price target of $12.50, suggesting a potential downside of 25.33%. Given Horizon Technology Finance’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Horizon Technology Finance is more favorable than PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund.

Risk & Volatility

Horizon Technology Finance has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Horizon Technology Finance and PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Horizon Technology Finance 24.23% 10.18% 5.12% PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.6% of Horizon Technology Finance shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.9% of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Horizon Technology Finance shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Horizon Technology Finance pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.2%. PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund pays an annual dividend of $1.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.6%. Horizon Technology Finance pays out 101.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Horizon Technology Finance has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Horizon Technology Finance and PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Horizon Technology Finance $46.03 million 7.28 $6.36 million $1.18 14.19 PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Horizon Technology Finance has higher revenue and earnings than PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund.

Summary

Horizon Technology Finance beats PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Horizon Technology Finance Company Profile

Horizon Technology Finance Corp. operates as a finance company. The firm engages in the provision of capital in the form of secured loans to venture capital backed companies. It also involves in lending and investing in portfolio companies in technology, life science, healthcare information and services and cleantech industries. The company was founded on March 16, 2010 and is headquartered in Farmington, CT.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in corporate debt obligations rated in the lowest investment grade category Baa or BBB and in the highest non-investment grade category Ba or BB. The fund focuses on intermediate maturity bonds across multiple industries and sectors. It employs fundamental analysis along with top-down approach to make its fixed income investments. The fund uses in-house research to make its investments. PIMCO Corporate Opportunity Fund was founded on December 27, 2002 and is domiciled in United States.

