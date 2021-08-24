Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Buys New Stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 12,975 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the first quarter worth about $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 18,470.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,857 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the second quarter worth about $43,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 1,849.1% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 26.0% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,180 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs stock opened at $23.71 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.62. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.48 and a 1-year high of $26.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 2.27.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.02). Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 48.53% and a net margin of 6.73%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 358.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John T. Baldwin sold 12,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total value of $299,264.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 120,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,827,273.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CLF. TheStreet raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.09 to $28.35 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. BNP Paribas reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $19.20 price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.14.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

