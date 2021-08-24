Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 267 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPG. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 56.7% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,994,000 after acquiring an additional 9,527 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 36.0% during the first quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 75,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,635,000 after acquiring an additional 20,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group in the first quarter worth $217,000. 82.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Truist raised their target price on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised Simon Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $141.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho raised their target price on Simon Property Group from $97.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.76.

NYSE:SPG opened at $129.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.54. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.35 and a 52-week high of $136.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.81). The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 31.67% and a return on equity of 43.97%. Simon Property Group’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.47%.

About Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

