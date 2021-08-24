Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $345,000 Position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 15.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,650 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CYBR. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the first quarter worth about $35,280,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the first quarter worth about $33,786,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 48.9% during the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 613,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,315,000 after purchasing an additional 201,267 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 148.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 307,115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,723,000 after purchasing an additional 183,473 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the first quarter worth about $21,696,000. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $156.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -145.06 and a beta of 1.27. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a twelve month low of $95.12 and a twelve month high of $169.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $141.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.95.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.29. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 2.32% and a negative net margin of 8.68%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price target on CyberArk Software from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on CyberArk Software from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Wedbush lifted their target price on CyberArk Software from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on CyberArk Software from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.00.

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

