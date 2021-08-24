Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $405,000 Position in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its stake in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 879 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Global X MLP ETF were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLPA. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 1,024.2% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 342,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,322,000 after buying an additional 311,828 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 640,120.0% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 128,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,236,000 after buying an additional 128,024 shares during the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 396,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,127,000 after purchasing an additional 86,727 shares in the last quarter. Golden Green Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 83.5% during the 2nd quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 175,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,764,000 after purchasing an additional 79,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,214,000.

Shares of Global X MLP ETF stock opened at $33.71 on Tuesday. Global X MLP ETF has a one year low of $20.86 and a one year high of $41.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.71.

Read More: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Global X MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.