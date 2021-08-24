Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Purchases 270 Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Alaska Air Group in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the first quarter worth $30,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 470.6% during the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 485 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Alaska Air Group by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 534 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

ALK stock opened at $55.15 on Tuesday. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.83 and a 52 week high of $74.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.88.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The transportation company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.14. Alaska Air Group had a negative net margin of 15.52% and a negative return on equity of 37.62%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.54) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 262.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ALK shares. MKM Partners began coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.09.

In related news, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 4,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.60, for a total value of $295,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total transaction of $454,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 118,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,244,185.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,290 shares of company stock worth $1,038,084 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

