Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Takes $246,000 Position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NIO. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in NIO by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 14,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 3,506 shares in the last quarter. Derbend Asset Management bought a new position in NIO in the second quarter valued at about $1,550,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIO by 11.6% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of NIO by 15.8% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in NIO by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.21% of the company’s stock.

Get NIO alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. upgraded shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $57.60 to $58.30 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. BOCOM International started coverage on NIO in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. HSBC upgraded NIO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of NIO in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of NIO in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.21.

Shares of NIO stock opened at $38.17 on Tuesday. Nio Inc – has a 12 month low of $14.31 and a 12 month high of $66.99. The company has a market cap of $59.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.91 and a beta of 2.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.12. NIO had a negative return on equity of 39.72% and a negative net margin of 29.68%. Research analysts anticipate that Nio Inc – will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

NIO Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Read More: Coverage Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO).

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.