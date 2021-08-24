Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Receives $78.02 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirty-two analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $78.02.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PINS shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Pinterest from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $90.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. decreased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

In related news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 25,000 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.93, for a total value of $1,748,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,748,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 2,560 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $161,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 981,920 shares of company stock valued at $69,569,931 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PINS. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Pinterest in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pinterest by 412.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Pinterest in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Pinterest by 350.6% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Pinterest by 159.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PINS stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $54.63. 28,388 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,550,022. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.65. Pinterest has a 52-week low of $32.49 and a 52-week high of $89.90. The company has a market capitalization of $35.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 260.62 and a beta of 1.23.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.36. Pinterest had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 12.09%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pinterest will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

