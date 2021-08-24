Pivot Token 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $2.39 Million (PVT)

Pivot Token (CURRENCY:PVT) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 24th. One Pivot Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Pivot Token has traded up 3.1% against the US dollar. Pivot Token has a total market cap of $2.16 million and $2.39 million worth of Pivot Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.



Pivot Token Coin Profile

Pivot Token (CRYPTO:PVT) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 7th, 2018. Pivot Token’s total supply is 31,415,926,535 coins and its circulating supply is 5,135,200,000 coins. Pivot Token’s official message board is www.pivot.one/pc/u/5b7c0de402b8755e771e8c62 . Pivot Token’s official website is www.pivot.one/pc/about . Pivot Token’s official Twitter account is @pivot_pvt and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pivot is a community app for those interested in blockchain and world of cryptocurrency. It serves as a tool for the blockchain investor community to collaborate and communicate freely. Pivot started off in China. The Chinese version launched in March 2018 and the international version was launched in July 2018. The main mission of PVT Community is to empower blockchain investors through the community, discover quality projects. The community members can improve their awareness of the blockchain, collaborate within the community, and ultimately guide their investments and entrepreneurship. “

