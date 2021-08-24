Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Coverage Initiated at Morgan Stanley

Stock analysts at Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PLNT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Planet Fitness from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Monday, June 14th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Roth Capital raised shares of Planet Fitness from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Planet Fitness currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.85.

PLNT stock opened at $73.71 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.31. Planet Fitness has a 12-month low of $53.55 and a 12-month high of $90.34. The firm has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 237.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.24.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 5.15%. The business had revenue of $137.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.56 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 241.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Thomas J. Fitzgerald III acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $69.29 per share, with a total value of $69,290.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $567,762.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 146.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,240,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,221,000 after buying an additional 1,332,999 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Planet Fitness in the 2nd quarter worth $94,092,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,010,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,507,000 after buying an additional 1,022,384 shares in the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Planet Fitness in the 2nd quarter worth $41,675,000. Finally, Atreides Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the 1st quarter worth about $40,289,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

