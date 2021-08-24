Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Coverage Initiated at Morgan Stanley

Stock analysts at Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PLNT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Planet Fitness from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Monday, June 14th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Roth Capital raised shares of Planet Fitness from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Planet Fitness currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.85.
PLNT stock opened at $73.71 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.31. Planet Fitness has a 12-month low of $53.55 and a 12-month high of $90.34. The firm has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 237.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.24.
In related news, CFO Thomas J. Fitzgerald III acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $69.29 per share, with a total value of $69,290.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $567,762.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 146.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,240,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,221,000 after buying an additional 1,332,999 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Planet Fitness in the 2nd quarter worth $94,092,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,010,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,507,000 after buying an additional 1,022,384 shares in the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Planet Fitness in the 2nd quarter worth $41,675,000. Finally, Atreides Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the 1st quarter worth about $40,289,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.44% of the company’s stock.
About Planet Fitness
Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.
