Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $82.85.

NYSE PLNT opened at $73.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.31. The company has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 237.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.24. Planet Fitness has a 52 week low of $53.55 and a 52 week high of $90.34.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). Planet Fitness had a net margin of 5.15% and a negative return on equity of 6.18%. The business had revenue of $137.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 241.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Planet Fitness news, CFO Thomas J. Fitzgerald III purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $69.29 per share, for a total transaction of $69,290.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $567,762.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLNT. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

