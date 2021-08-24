PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) Earns “Buy” Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. JMP Securities currently has a $21.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of PLx Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PLx Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th.

Shares of PLx Pharma stock opened at $16.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.95. PLx Pharma has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $21.50. The stock has a market cap of $456.05 million, a P/E ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 5.11.

In related news, Chairman Michael J. Valentino bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.48 per share, for a total transaction of $99,840.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 487,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,088,867.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 9.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in PLx Pharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in PLx Pharma by 16,510.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,305 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 8,255 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in PLx Pharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in PLx Pharma by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in PLx Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Institutional investors own 29.28% of the company’s stock.

About PLx Pharma

PLx Pharma, Inc is a late-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technology platform for approved drugs. It offers PLxGuard delivery system, which uses surface acting lipids, such as phospholipids and free fatty acids, to modify the physiochemical properties of various drugs with a targeted release to select portions of the gastrointestinal (GI) tract.

