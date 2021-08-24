POA Price Down 7.1% Over Last Week (POA)

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. POA has a total market cap of $11.22 million and approximately $225,058.00 worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One POA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0386 or 0.00000080 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, POA has traded 7.1% lower against the dollar.
About POA
POA is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 290,930,746 coins. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for POA is poa.network. POA’s official message board is medium.com/poa-network. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork.
Buying and Selling POA
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire POA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy POA using one of the exchanges listed above.
