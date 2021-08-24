PolySwarm (NCT) Reaches Market Cap of $6.95 Million

PolySwarm (CURRENCY:NCT) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 24th. PolySwarm has a total market capitalization of $6.95 million and approximately $17,596.00 worth of PolySwarm was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PolySwarm coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, PolySwarm has traded up 8.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002061 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.26 or 0.00056184 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003161 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00015146 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002063 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.98 or 0.00049430 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $384.97 or 0.00793462 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.69 or 0.00098294 BTC.

PolySwarm Coin Profile

PolySwarm (NCT) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2018. PolySwarm’s total supply is 1,885,913,076 coins and its circulating supply is 1,546,457,130 coins. PolySwarm’s official website is polyswarm.io . PolySwarm’s official Twitter account is @polyswarm and its Facebook page is accessible here . PolySwarm’s official message board is medium.com/polyswarm . The Reddit community for PolySwarm is /r/polyswarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers. “

Buying and Selling PolySwarm

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolySwarm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PolySwarm should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PolySwarm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

