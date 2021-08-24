Portion (PRT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $933,925.00

Portion (CURRENCY:PRT) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. Portion has a market capitalization of $9.42 million and approximately $933,925.00 worth of Portion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Portion coin can now be bought for about $0.0380 or 0.00000079 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Portion has traded 39.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002076 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.30 or 0.00054581 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003143 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00014823 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002077 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.98 or 0.00049772 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $383.68 or 0.00796389 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.77 or 0.00099160 BTC.

Portion Coin Profile

Portion (PRT) is a coin. Portion’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 248,089,528 coins. Portion’s official Twitter account is @papushatech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Portion is https://reddit.com/r/PortionArt

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Russia, Papusha is a green oil processing platform. It allows its users to invest in a green technology designed to convert oil refineries residues into liquid fuel. By binding the PRT token and the production resultant from the oil processing, Papusha expects to create a tokenized investment ecosystem for its technology application. The PRT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a token that represents an investment digital asset as it is linked directly to the capacity of processing the oil residues into liquid fuel from Papusha. “

Buying and Selling Portion

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Portion directly using US dollars.

