Powerledger Tops One Day Trading Volume of $30.77 Million (POWR)

Powerledger (CURRENCY:POWR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 24th. One Powerledger coin can currently be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00000689 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Powerledger has a total market capitalization of $154.71 million and $30.77 million worth of Powerledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Powerledger has traded 9.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.17 or 0.00057367 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002037 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003225 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00015482 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.67 or 0.00050241 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $397.50 or 0.00809520 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002021 BTC.

Powerledger Coin Profile

Powerledger (CRYPTO:POWR) is a coin. Its launch date was July 5th, 2017. Powerledger’s total supply is 999,506,123 coins and its circulating supply is 457,485,997 coins. The Reddit community for Powerledger is https://reddit.com/r/PowerLedger . Powerledger’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Power Ledger is a decentralized energy exchange platform. It incorporates energy applications, such as a P2P energy trading application that allows businesses to host trading on the platform. This technology enables the sale of surplus renewable energy generated at residential and commercial developments (including multi-unit/multi-tenanted) connected to existing electricity distribution networks, or within micro-grids. POWR is an Ethereum-based token that fuels the Power Ledger Ecosystem. POWR tokens serve as access permission tokens, allowing the Application Hosts and their consumers to gain access to the P2P trading features and other Power Ledger applications. To synchronize the ecosystem globally and create cross-market electricity compatibility, a second token, Sparkz, is used in Power Ledger's ecosystem transactions. Applications Hosts may convert their POWR tokens to Sparks when the ecosystem has been accessed. “

Buying and Selling Powerledger

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Powerledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Powerledger should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Powerledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

