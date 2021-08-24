PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on PowerSchool in a research report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on PowerSchool in a research report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on PowerSchool in a research report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on PowerSchool in a research report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on PowerSchool in a research report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.71.

Shares of NYSE PWSC opened at $28.84 on Monday. PowerSchool has a 12-month low of $17.57 and a 12-month high of $29.62.

PowerSchool Holdings Inc is a provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education principally in North America. PowerSchool Holdings Inc is based in FOLSOM, Calif.

