PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Macquarie

Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PWSC. Barclays began coverage on PowerSchool in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on PowerSchool in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Raymond James began coverage on PowerSchool in a research report on Monday. They set a market perform rating for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on PowerSchool in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on PowerSchool in a research report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.71.

Get PowerSchool alerts:

PowerSchool stock opened at $28.84 on Monday. PowerSchool has a 52 week low of $17.57 and a 52 week high of $29.62.

PowerSchool Holdings Inc is a provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education principally in North America. PowerSchool Holdings Inc is based in FOLSOM, Calif.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for PowerSchool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerSchool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.