PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Acquired by Mattern Capital Management LLC

Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,273 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the quarter. PPG Industries accounts for approximately 1.4% of Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $7,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in PPG Industries by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 102,724 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $15,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,443 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after buying an additional 3,606 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,635 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,702,000 after buying an additional 4,675 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 461,436 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $69,335,000 after buying an additional 23,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 44,515 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,689,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPG Industries stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $162.38. The stock had a trading volume of 9,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,044,854. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.36. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.95 and a fifty-two week high of $182.97.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. On average, analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This is a positive change from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 41.40%.

PPG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Societe Generale lifted their price objective on PPG Industries from $168.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on PPG Industries from $195.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on PPG Industries from $180.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on PPG Industries from $197.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.08.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

