Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.900-$1.000 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Preferred Apartment Communities stock opened at $11.61 on Tuesday. Preferred Apartment Communities has a 12-month low of $5.01 and a 12-month high of $12.01. The firm has a market cap of $608.60 million, a PE ratio of 10.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.13. Preferred Apartment Communities had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 0.90%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Preferred Apartment Communities will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Preferred Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.42%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Preferred Apartment Communities from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

In related news, Director Sara Finley purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.51 per share, with a total value of $52,550.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 32,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,562.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Preferred Apartment Communities stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) by 90.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 248,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,118 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.47% of Preferred Apartment Communities worth $2,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.39% of the company’s stock.

Preferred Apartment Communities Company Profile

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc engages in the acquisition and operation of multifamily properties in select targeted markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Multifamily Communities, Financing, New Market Properties, Preferred Office Properties, and Others.

