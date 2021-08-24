Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $42.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Premier, Inc. operates as a healthcare alliance. The company brings together hospitals, health systems, physicians and other healthcare providers primarily in the United States. It also maintains clinical, financial and outcomes databases. Premier, Inc. is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. “

PINC has been the subject of several other reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird restated a hold rating on shares of Premier in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Premier from $36.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Premier from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.00.

Shares of PINC stock opened at $37.80 on Friday. Premier has a 12-month low of $30.13 and a 12-month high of $38.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. Premier had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The company had revenue of $481.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Premier’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Premier will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This is an increase from Premier’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Premier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.54%.

In other news, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 104,014 shares of Premier stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total value of $3,959,812.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Premier by 2.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 19,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Premier by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 76,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Premier by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 54,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Premier by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Premier by 40.3% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. 62.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments: The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

