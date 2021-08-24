PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Stock Position Lessened by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its position in shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 67,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in PriceSmart were worth $6,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSMT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PriceSmart by 1,815.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of PriceSmart in the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of PriceSmart by 3,137.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PriceSmart in the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of PriceSmart in the 1st quarter valued at $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PriceSmart stock opened at $83.96 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.24 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.32. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.89 and a 1 year high of $104.90.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $895.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $848.37 million. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 2.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS.

In other news, EVP Ana Luisa Bianchi sold 582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.14, for a total transaction of $50,715.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,283,049.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert E. Price sold 5,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.37, for a total value of $535,622.99. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 80 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,229.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 99,246 shares of company stock valued at $8,733,706. Company insiders own 24.50% of the company’s stock.

PriceSmart, Inc engages in the international management and operation of membership warehouse clubs. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States Operations, Central American Operations, Caribbean Operations and Colombia Operations. The United States Operations covers include distribution centers and corporate offices.

