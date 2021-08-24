Primas (PST) Trading 0.1% Lower This Week

Primas (CURRENCY:PST) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 24th. In the last week, Primas has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. Primas has a market capitalization of $1.28 million and approximately $3.51 million worth of Primas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Primas coin can now be bought for $0.0243 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Primas

Primas (PST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 21st, 2017. Primas’ total supply is 101,342,466 coins and its circulating supply is 52,692,565 coins. The official website for Primas is primas.io . The Reddit community for Primas is /r/Primas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Primas’ official Twitter account is @PrimasOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Primas is an open content release, recommendation and trading ecosphere. Primas is committed to using the block chain and other technical means to change the existing content market structure. This new content value evaluation system ensures that producers of premium content receive direct benefits. Their blockchain can not be tampered with which provides copyright protection. “

Primas Coin Trading

