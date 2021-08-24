Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 1,135 Shares of Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,967 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Kimball International were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Kimball International by 1.4% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Kimball International by 1.0% during the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 103,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Kimball International by 45.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,663 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Kimball International by 10.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 44,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 4,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Kimball International by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 414,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,809,000 after acquiring an additional 5,152 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KBAL opened at $12.41 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.75. The company has a market capitalization of $456.50 million, a PE ratio of 62.05 and a beta of 0.90. Kimball International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.10 and a fifty-two week high of $14.86.

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. Kimball International had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 5.36%.

In related news, CFO Timothy J. Wolfe bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.22 per share, with a total value of $122,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 36,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,873.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on KBAL shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Kimball International in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kimball International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Kimball International, Inc engages in design and sale of furniture products and services. The firm focuses on commercial, hospitality, healthcare, education, government, and finance markets. It distributes its product under the Kimball, National, and Kimball Hospitality brands. The company was founded by Arnold Francis Habig, Alphonse Sermersheim, Ray Schneider, and Herbert Thyen in 1939 and is headquartered in Jasper, IN.

