Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 3,311 ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 3,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of ALX Oncology by 1,143.5% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 336,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,799,000 after buying an additional 309,255 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of ALX Oncology by 450.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 182,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,484,000 after buying an additional 149,651 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of ALX Oncology by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,518,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,973,000 after buying an additional 145,731 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ALX Oncology by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 253,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,684,000 after buying an additional 121,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ALX Oncology by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 272,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,058,000 after buying an additional 91,149 shares in the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ALX Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, ALX Oncology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

In other news, CEO Jaume Pons sold 16,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $1,023,376.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Sophia Randolph sold 7,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $405,546.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 67,487 shares of company stock worth $3,980,994 over the last three months. Insiders own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

ALXO opened at $72.64 on Tuesday. ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.51 and a fifty-two week high of $117.45. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.40.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.04. As a group, analysts expect that ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALX Oncology Company Profile

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell; human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma; and HER2-expressing breast cancer.

