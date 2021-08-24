Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $148,000 Holdings in Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) by 13.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,936 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,678 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Antares Pharma were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Antares Pharma by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,075,580 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,629,000 after acquiring an additional 249,427 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its stake in Antares Pharma by 144.3% in the first quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 8,722,647 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,850,000 after acquiring an additional 5,152,084 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Antares Pharma by 8.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,654,791 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,911,000 after acquiring an additional 211,252 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Antares Pharma by 96.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,387,984 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,117 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in Antares Pharma by 115.4% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,721,527 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,076,000 after acquiring an additional 922,400 shares during the period. 46.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATRS stock opened at $3.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $671.37 million, a PE ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.24. Antares Pharma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.57 and a fifty-two week high of $5.07.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Antares Pharma had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 37.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Antares Pharma, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ATRS shares. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Antares Pharma from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Antares Pharma in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Antares Pharma in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Truist assumed coverage on Antares Pharma in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Antares Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.96.

In related news, Director Anton Gueth sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.29, for a total transaction of $429,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 467,577 shares in the company, valued at $2,005,905.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Antares Pharma, Inc is a combination drug device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies. Its proprietary products include XYOSTED injection, OTREXUP injection for subcutaneous use, and Sumatriptan injection.

