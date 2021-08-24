Principal Financial Group Inc. Makes New $222,000 Investment in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 7,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its position in Equity Commonwealth by 3.3% in the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 14,230,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $395,617,000 after purchasing an additional 449,731 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Equity Commonwealth by 10.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,471,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $263,322,000 after purchasing an additional 881,541 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Equity Commonwealth by 1.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,969,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $165,961,000 after purchasing an additional 57,847 shares during the period. Port Capital LLC lifted its position in Equity Commonwealth by 28.0% in the first quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 1,989,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,317,000 after purchasing an additional 434,799 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth during the 1st quarter valued at $54,028,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

EQC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Equity Commonwealth in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Shares of NYSE:EQC opened at $26.11 on Tuesday. Equity Commonwealth has a one year low of $25.60 and a one year high of $31.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -153.58 and a beta of 0.18.

Equity Commonwealth Company Profile

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.

