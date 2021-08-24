Principal Financial Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 78.2% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 10,044.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 119.8% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,395 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 26.9% during the first quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 4,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the first quarter worth $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Marketing Services S.A.S Total sold 32,239 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total transaction of $258,879.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert M. Vreeland sold 171,083 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total transaction of $1,989,695.29. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,586,666 shares of company stock valued at $26,603,688. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Clean Energy Fuels from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clean Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.83.

Shares of Clean Energy Fuels stock opened at $7.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.67. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has a 1-year low of $2.36 and a 1-year high of $19.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.61 and a beta of 1.89.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 1.64% and a negative net margin of 41.02%. Analysts forecast that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Clean Energy Fuels

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. It also builds and operates compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) vehicle fueling stations; manufacture CNG and LNG equipment and technologies; and deliver more CNG and LNG vehicle fuel.

