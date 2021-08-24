Principal Financial Group Inc. Takes $206,000 Position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 36,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 1,828 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $687,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 154.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,825,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,578,000 after buying an additional 2,929,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 10.5% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 4,289 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Energy ETF alerts:

IYE opened at $25.83 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $14.52 and a 1-year high of $30.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.52.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.