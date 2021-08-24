Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Privia Health Group Inc. is a technology-driven, physician enablement company which collaborates with medical groups, health plans and health systems to optimize physician practices, improve patient experiences and reward doctors for delivering high-value care in both in-person and virtual settings. Privia Health Group Inc. is based in Arlington, United States. “

PRVA has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an overweight rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $44.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Truist started coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRVA opened at $29.46 on Friday. Privia Health Group has a 52-week low of $27.15 and a 52-week high of $50.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by ($0.20). Sell-side analysts predict that Privia Health Group will post -1.85 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRVA. Eagle Health Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Privia Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,260,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Privia Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,344,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in Privia Health Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,776,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Privia Health Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $745,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Privia Health Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,586,000. 1.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a physician practice management and population health technology company in the United States. The company comprises regional medical groups, accountable care organizations, and specialty verticals. It offers technology and population health tools to enhance independent providers' workflows; management service organization that enables providers to reduce administrative work focus on their patients; single-TIN medical group that facilitates payer negotiation, clinical integration and alignment of financial incentives; physician-led accountable care organization, which engages patients, reduces inappropriate utilization, and enhances coordination and patient quality metrics to drive value-based care and transform the healthcare delivery system; and network for purchasers and payers.

