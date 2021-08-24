Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) Insider Patricia L. Wadors Sells 568 Shares

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) insider Patricia L. Wadors sold 568 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total value of $49,552.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

PCOR stock opened at $87.33 on Tuesday. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.96 and a 1-year high of $108.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 4.05.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,554,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $14,243,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,859,000. Finally, Bullseye Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $499,000. Institutional investors own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PCOR shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Procore Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on Procore Technologies from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Procore Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on Procore Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Procore Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.86.

About Procore Technologies

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products. The company enables stakeholders in the construction industry, such as owners, general contractors, specialty contractors, architects, and engineers, to collaborate on construction projects.

