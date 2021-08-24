Project Angel Parent (NYSE:MLNK) Coverage Initiated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Project Angel Parent (NYSE:MLNK) in a report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock.

MLNK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America began coverage on Project Angel Parent in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on Project Angel Parent in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. William Blair started coverage on Project Angel Parent in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Project Angel Parent in a research report on Monday. They issued a hold rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Project Angel Parent in a research report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.38.

Shares of Project Angel Parent stock opened at $25.85 on Monday. Project Angel Parent has a one year low of $23.00 and a one year high of $26.84.

MeridianLink Inc is a cloud-based technology company which enables banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers and consumer reporting agencies to streamline loan decision making, loan origination, and customer collection workflows. MeridianLink Inc is based in Costa Mesa, Calif.

