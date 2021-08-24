ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD) Hits New 52-Week High at $78.20

ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $78.20 and last traded at $78.18, with a volume of 26412 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $77.04.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.04.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after acquiring an additional 12,775 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in ProShares Ultra QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. GenWealth Group Inc. grew its position in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 2.4% during the first quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 26,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. grew its position in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 11.2% during the first quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 436,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,935,000 after acquiring an additional 43,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in ProShares Ultra QQQ during the first quarter valued at approximately $562,000.

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

