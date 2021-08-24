PRW Wealth Management LLC Buys New Holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA)

PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Argent Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 7,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 20.6% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 43.1% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 23,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GNMA stock opened at $50.06 on Tuesday. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $49.03 and a 12-month high of $51.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.06.

