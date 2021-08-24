PRW Wealth Management LLC Buys New Holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA)

Posted by on Aug 24th, 2021

PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Argent Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 7,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 20.6% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 43.1% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 23,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GNMA stock opened at $50.06 on Tuesday. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $49.03 and a 12-month high of $51.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.06.

Read More: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares GNMA Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares GNMA Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.