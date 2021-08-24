PRW Wealth Management LLC Invests $221,000 in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,636 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.2% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,024 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $11,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares during the period. Waverton Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.3% during the second quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 898,982 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $121,551,000 after purchasing an additional 11,805 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 64.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 66,624 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,035,000 after acquiring an additional 26,227 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the second quarter valued at approximately $21,649,000. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 68.3% in the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 80,720 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,914,000 after purchasing an additional 32,771 shares during the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Phelan acquired 231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $150.25 per share, with a total value of $34,707.75. Following the purchase, the director now owns 34,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,131,187.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 9,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.65, for a total transaction of $1,239,841.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,710 shares in the company, valued at $3,351,911.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,040 shares of company stock valued at $19,321,241 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEL opened at $150.15 on Tuesday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1-year low of $90.88 and a 1-year high of $153.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.25 billion, a PE ratio of 29.56, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $140.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.21. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Equities analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

TE Connectivity declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, June 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the electronics maker to reacquire up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $135.00 price target (down previously from $140.00) on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.08.

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

