PRW Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,187 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,207 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 22.3% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Vista Investment Management increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 2,148 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.2% in the first quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 2,188 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 15.2% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. 82.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.56, for a total transaction of $1,199,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,595,494.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $297.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup increased their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $278.00 to $312.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $276.78 price target on Laboratory Co. of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $310.07.

Shares of LH stock opened at $303.71 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $283.83. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $170.05 and a fifty-two week high of $307.53. The company has a market capitalization of $29.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $6.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.64 by $0.49. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 35.18% and a net margin of 17.57%. Sell-side analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 23.54 EPS for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

