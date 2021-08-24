Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Given “Buy” Rating at Cowen

Cowen reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) in a research report report published on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. Cowen currently has a C$30.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on PSTG. TheStreet cut shares of Pure Storage from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. KeyCorp restated an overweight rating on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Evercore ISI restated a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Pure Storage from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.44.

Shares of PSTG opened at $20.40 on Monday. Pure Storage has a one year low of $13.91 and a one year high of $29.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.66.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $412.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.27 million. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 15.94% and a negative return on equity of 24.09%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pure Storage will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its position in Pure Storage by 181.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Pure Storage by 2,617.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Pure Storage by 82.3% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Pure Storage by 103.5% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Pure Storage by 41.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,357 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. 77.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc provides technology and data storage solutions in the United States and internationally. The company delivers solutions based on proprietary Purity Operating Environment Software that implements enterprise-class storage services, such as data reduction, encryption, and protection, as well as protocol services, including block, file, and object.

