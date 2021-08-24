Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for Skyline Champion Co. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:SKY)

Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Skyline Champion in a report released on Wednesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now anticipates that the company will earn $0.62 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.43. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Skyline Champion’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.52 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.68 EPS.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.19. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 6.99%.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush raised their price target on Skyline Champion from $47.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays raised their price target on Skyline Champion from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Skyline Champion from $67.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet raised Skyline Champion from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Skyline Champion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.25.

SKY stock opened at $59.84 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.32. Skyline Champion has a fifty-two week low of $23.69 and a fifty-two week high of $64.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 29.48 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

In other Skyline Champion news, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 121,948 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.78, for a total value of $5,948,623.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 381,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,619,813.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 7,362 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $463,879.62. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,617,403.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 236,777 shares of company stock worth $12,175,363 over the last 90 days. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 33.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 122,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,523,000 after acquiring an additional 30,463 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Skyline Champion by 59.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after buying an additional 14,190 shares during the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Skyline Champion during the first quarter worth approximately $3,535,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Skyline Champion by 6.1% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 413,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,707,000 after buying an additional 23,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Skyline Champion by 12.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,019,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,153,000 after buying an additional 113,432 shares during the last quarter. 81.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skyline Champion Company Profile

Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.

