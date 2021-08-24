Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. Raised by Analyst (NYSE:BJ)

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 19th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now expects that the company will earn $0.69 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.68. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for BJ’s Wholesale Club’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.88 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.05 EPS.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 161.94% and a net margin of 2.62%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share.

BJ has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Argus started coverage on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.18 target price for the company. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BJ’s Wholesale Club currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.32.

NYSE BJ opened at $54.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 1 year low of $36.07 and a 1 year high of $57.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.36.

In related news, SVP Kristyn M. Sugrue sold 5,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.98, for a total transaction of $316,754.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,679,999.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Kessler sold 32,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total transaction of $1,555,336.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,574 shares in the company, valued at $8,180,007.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 123,141 shares of company stock worth $6,307,990 in the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BJ. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 183.1% during the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 47,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 30,895 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,723,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,467,000 after buying an additional 875,782 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 326,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,668,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 385,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,282,000 after buying an additional 73,057 shares in the last quarter.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

