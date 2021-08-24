Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Victoria’s Secret Cut by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:VSCO)

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Victoria’s Secret in a report issued on Thursday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Stichter now forecasts that the company will earn $0.71 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.76. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Victoria’s Secret’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.63 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.72 EPS.

Get Victoria's Secret alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on Victoria’s Secret in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Victoria’s Secret in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Victoria’s Secret from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Victoria’s Secret in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Victoria’s Secret has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

VSCO stock opened at $66.09 on Monday. Victoria’s Secret has a 1-year low of $47.97 and a 1-year high of $76.00.

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12.

Victoria’s Secret Company Profile

Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.

Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria's Secret Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria's Secret and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.