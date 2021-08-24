QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Analysts predict that QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) will post $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for QAD’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.27. QAD posted earnings per share of $0.18 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 44.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QAD will report full-year earnings of $1.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.73. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover QAD.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $82.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.99 million. QAD had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 9.38%.

QADA has been the subject of a number of research reports. William Blair lowered shares of QAD from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of QAD from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

NASDAQ QADA traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $87.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,213. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 161.30 and a beta of 1.31. QAD has a 52 week low of $40.31 and a 52 week high of $87.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.072 per share. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. QAD’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.73%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in QAD by 8,641.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 59,267 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,946,000 after purchasing an additional 58,589 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of QAD by 395.1% during the 1st quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 525,482 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,986,000 after buying an additional 419,339 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of QAD by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,787 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,518,000 after buying an additional 3,834 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of QAD by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 185,063 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,321,000 after buying an additional 18,893 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of QAD by 95.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,809 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 4,781 shares during the period. 45.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QAD, Inc provides enterprise software solutions for global manufacturing companies primarily in the automotive, consumer products, food and beverage, technology, industrial products, and life sciences industries. Its applications provide critical functionality for managing manufacturing resources and operations within and beyond the enterprise, enabling global manufacturers to collaborate with their customers, suppliers and partners.

