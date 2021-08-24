QIWI plc (NASDAQ:QIWI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

QIWI plc (NASDAQ:QIWI) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the credit services provider on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from QIWI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

QIWI has raised its dividend payment by 66.1% over the last three years.

Get QIWI alerts:

QIWI stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.65. 6,667 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 233,481. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.25. QIWI has a 12-month low of $8.91 and a 12-month high of $19.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $605.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in QIWI stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in QIWI plc (NASDAQ:QIWI) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,322 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in QIWI were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 15.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised QIWI from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. QIWI currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.83.

About QIWI

Qiwi Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of payment and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services (PS), Consumer Financial Services (CFS), Small and Medium Enterprises (SME), Rocketbank (RB), and Corporate and Other (CO). The PS segment provides virtual distribution services through the QIWI Wallet and other QIWI applications.

Read More: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for QIWI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QIWI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.