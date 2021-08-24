QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Bought by Torray LLC

Torray LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the quarter. Torray LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 308.0% in the first quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth $29,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth $31,000. 68.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $206,039.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on QCOM shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target (up previously from $200.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $136.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.81.

QUALCOMM stock traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $145.45. 126,255 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,321,444. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $108.30 and a twelve month high of $167.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $142.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.30.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 102.31% and a net margin of 28.25%. Sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.44%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

