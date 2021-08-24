Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Acquired by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,440 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 166 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 2.8% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,132 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 4.6% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,753 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 3.7% during the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,681 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 2.1% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 6,689 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 82.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director John Michal Conaway sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total value of $313,495.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,232.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PWR opened at $97.51 on Tuesday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.53 and a 52-week high of $101.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.01. The stock has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 4.64%. Analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.23%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Quanta Services from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.73.

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

