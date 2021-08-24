Quantum Resistant Ledger Price Down 11.9% Over Last Week (QRL)

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded down 9.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can now be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000402 BTC on major exchanges. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a total market capitalization of $14.48 million and approximately $59,664.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded down 11.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,190.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,204.26 or 0.06649086 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $646.77 or 0.01342109 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $176.36 or 0.00365966 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $63.88 or 0.00132565 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $318.76 or 0.00661448 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.19 or 0.00338622 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00006060 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.14 or 0.00330218 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Profile

QRL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 74,712,360 coins. The official website for Quantum Resistant Ledger is theqrl.org . The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official message board is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a future-proof, post-quantum value store and decentralized communication platform. It utilizes a PoW (Proof of Work) algorithm, the Cryptonight v7, with further intention to be forked to a PoS (Proof of Stake). Additionally, the QRL features a web wallet, desktop apps, and an explorer. “

